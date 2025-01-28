Deepika Padukone grabbed all the spotlight and attention at Sabyasachi's 25th anniversary celebration. The diva walked the ramp for the ace fashion designer with confidence and looked every bit of a fashion icon. This was Padukone's first work assignment ever since the birth of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh in September 2024.

Deepika's GRWM video

Deepika looked uber cool in a baggy white ensemble with a dramatic hairdo and makeup. Now, the diva has shared the video of how she got ready for the event. "Congratulations my dear dear friend #25yearsOfSabyasachi," the Singham Again actress wrote along with the video.

"I am getting ready for 25 years of Sabyasachi, and I'm going to take you through a little bit of my skin prep, going into hair and makeup, going into the wardrobe, and then the show itself," the 39-year old actress said in the video.

Social media reactions

"Get Ready With Me" video has received massive reactions from fans and followers. Social media couldn't stop gushing over her new mom glow and radiant face.

"Mother is mothering," wrote a user.

"Model Deepika is back," another user commented.

"That was a stunning look but the glasses made her look at least 20 years older," a fan commented.

"She looks better without glasses," another fan opined.

"The rekhafication of Deepika," read a comment.

"Post photo as well and I'm waiting for Daddy to comment," another comment read.

"The OG actress killing the OG look," a social media user wrote.

"The glasses make you look like Sabya himself on a good note," another social media user opined.

Deepika Padukone's look for the event was lauded by one and all, but many also felt that the look seemed heavily inspired by Rekha's vintage style.