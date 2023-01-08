With the death of a terror victim Prince Sharma at Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) Jammu, a helpless mother lost both of her sons in the gruesome terror attack in the Dangri village of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on the first day of the year 2023.

Prince Sharma's elder brother Deepak Sharma was among those who were killed on the evening of January 1, 2023, when terrorists attacked the Dangri village.

Both sons of Suraj Devi were injured in the gruesome terror attack on unarmed civilians. While her elder son Deepak Sharma was declared dead after reaching the hospital, her younger one Prince Sharma was fighting for life in GMCH Jammu.

Hundreds of people gathered at the residence of the deceased to share the grief of Suraj Devi, who lost her both sons to the terror attack. Her husband Rajinder Kumar died about four years ago due to illness.

The attacks in the village left six people dead. While four persons were killed and six others injured in the terrorist firing on January 1, two cousins were killed and nine other persons were injured in a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in the village the next morning. The IED was planted by terrorists before fleeing.

Deepak was about to join Army's ordinance department

Suraj Devi's elder son Deepak Sharma, 23, was about to join Indian Army's ordinance department within two days after the terror attack. He was supposed to join the army's ordnance department in two days but tragedy struck.

Four civilians, including Deepak, were killed and six others injured when terrorists opened fire on three houses of the minority community in the village in the border district of Rajouri last Sunday evening.

First of all, terrorists attacked the house of Suraj Devi and pumped bullets into both her sons. The terrorists then moved to another house located around 200 metres away and resorted to firing in which Pritam Sharma and his son were killed.

Terror attack toll climbs to seven

The death toll in the twin-terror attacks in the Dangri village of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has risen to seven with one more injured succumbing to injuries in Jammu on Sunday.

Prince Sharma, who was in his early 20s, died at the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital Jammu, where he was shifted for specialized treatment along with several others after getting critically injured in the firing by terrorists in Dangri on the first day of the year 2023.

After getting treatment at Government Medical College Rajouri, Prince Sharma was airlifted to Jammu for specialized treatment as his critical condition was deteriorating.

Reports said that the kidneys of Prince Sharma were damaged in the gruesome terror attack. Locals and Sarpanch of Dangri had earlier demanded that Prince Sharma should be shifted outside J&K as family members were not satisfied with the treatment at Government Medical College Hospital Jammu.

"Prince Sharma was undergoing treatment at GMC Rajouri for three days before he was shifted to GMC Jammu. Why was he not taken to AIIMS Delhi or Northern Command-run hospital at Udhampur to save his life?" Dheeraj Sharma Sarpanch of Dangri said, adding the probe is a must to fix the responsibility.

"We have no faith in GMC Rajouri and GMC Jammu. We demand that all the critically injured patients be immediately shifted to modern hospitals in the country for their better treatment," he said.