Four females among 18 suspects have been detained by the police for questioning in connection with twin-terror attacks at Dangri village in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir in which six civilians including two minors were killed.

Reports said that after the twin-terror attacks at Dangri village, a massive operation has been launched in Rajouri and adjoining localities to track down the terrorists involved in gruesome incidents.

Reports quoting official sources said that a massive search operation to track down the terrorists was going on and some vital leads have been found during the questioning of some of the suspects.

Police sources said that the investigation of the terror attack was going in the right direction. "Questioning of all suspects including women is going on", sources said, adding, "Some vital leads have been found that suggest the presence of terrorists in some villages near Rajouri town".

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh is monitoring the investigation, which is being conducted by senior officers under the supervision of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Rajouri-Poonch range, Haseeb Mughal.

Women detained for providing food to terrorists

Sources said that two women have been detained by the police for allegedly providing food to the terrorists involved in the December 22 terror attack in front of the gate of the Army formation.

As reported earlier, two civilians were killed and another was injured outside an Army camp in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning, after firing by unidentified terrorists on December 22.

Meanwhile, a news agency reported that the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam confirmed the detention of at least 18 suspects.

Although the SSP refused to divulge further details about the questioning of the detained persons, he said that cops have received some vital leads and working on those to crack the case.

Six civilians killed in twin terror attacks

Six persons, including two minor children, were killed and many more injured in twin terror attacks in Dangri village of Rajouri district on Sunday and Monday.

While four were killed when the terrorists fired on the houses belonging to the members of a particular community, two minors lost their lives in an IED explosion the next day. The improvised explosive device (IED) was planted by the terrorists at the house of one of the victims.

As reported earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 10 for anyone giving information about the terrorists involved in the Rajouri attack.

Police said, "Anybody sharing specific information regarding the terrorists involved in the gruesome terror attack at Dangri Rajouri shall be rewarded Rs 10 lakhs".