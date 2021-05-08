In a tragic incident, an elderly woman died of cardiac arrested- within minutes, after her daughter succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening.

Infected with the virus, Noor Begum, 56, wife of Muneer Hussain, a resident of village Bhangai in Thanna Mandi died of COVID at the Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri on Friday.

She was admitted to the hospital six days back and her condition deteriorated on Friday afternoon.

Within minutes after hearing about the demise of her daughter, her aged mother, Akbar Bi, 80, wife of Feroz Din, also a resident of Bhangai, died due to cardiac arrest.

According to reports, the virus spread in this remotest belt after some locals, who returned from outside J&K, got infected in the first week of April. Before they were tested positive, they had already attended many social functions including marriages in this belt.

Virus engulfs hamlets situated on LoC



Unlike the first wave when villages- situation on the Line of Control (LoC), by and large, were remained 'safe' from the virus due to topography of the region, this time majority of deaths and positive cases are reported from the same border areas. Three members of a family died during the last 24 hours in village Jhangar of Nowshera sub-division.

This village is situated on the LoC. "Authorities awoke from deep slumber only after the deadly virus spread in the entire border belt," former lawmaker Surinder Choudhary told The International Business Times. He regretted that instead of strictly implementing COVID protocol, authorities allowed huge gatherings in social functions, especially marriages in the month of April.

Weekend curfew imposed in border areas



After witnessing a surge in positive cases, authorities ultimately imposed weekend curfew in border areas of Rajouri district to break the chain.

"Corona/weekend curfew in Rajouri from Friday 7 pm to Monday 7 am (10 May) shall remain effective. Only essentials are permitted. All are requested to cooperate and ensure it's implemented in letter and spirit to break the transmission chain", Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Sher Singh tweeted.