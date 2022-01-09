Due to the swift action of the locals, a mother and her minor daughter buried under four feet of snow were rescued in the remotest village of Manei of Surankot sub-division in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

It took nearly an hour for the locals to rescue the mother-daughter from snow and shifted to nearly the health centre in an unconscious condition. Identified as Nasreen Akthar wife of Mohammad Arif and her daughter Zahira Kasura,10, were recovered after the first-aid and returned to their home.

Mother-daughter buried in an avalanche

According to reports on Saturday, Nasreen Akhtar along with her minor daughter had gone to fetch water from a nearby natural resource from a distance amid inclement weather. Both mother and daughter were trapped in an avalanche and got buried under snow.

Their family members were not aware of the incident. As soon as they got information about the avalanche, they raised alarm and rushed to the spot with some villagers.

Family members and villagers started snow removal work. Within an hour, the mother was found unconscious in the snow and was pulled out. At some distance, the girl was also found buried under the snow. She was also unconscious but was rescued by the villagers.

They were immediately shifted to the nearby health centre for examination. Conditions of both mother and daughter were stated to be stable and returned to home.

Netizens hail villagers

A video, purportedly showing the girl being pulled out by villagers from under the snow, has gone viral on social media, drawing appreciation from the viewers.

Netizens hailed the timely action of the villagers in saving the lives of mother and daughter.

Six-month-old child washed away in Kathua

In an unfortunate incident, a six-month-old child and her mother got washed away in flooded Nihar Nallah near Machhedi in the Billawar area of district Kathua.

While the mother was later rescued by the villagers, the child washed away and could not be traced till today. The police and locals of the area were searching for the child downstream.

Like other parts of J&K, Kathua district also recorded heavy snowfall in the upper reaches and rain in the plains of the district.

The road connectivity has been snapped and the power supply failed since Friday. Inhabitants of these areas are facing a lot of hardships.