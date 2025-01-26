It was an iconic, fashion-forward, star-studded Saturday night as a galaxy of celebrities amped up the glam quotient at the Sabyasachi Mukherjee event, held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Ananya Panday, Shabana Azmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Bipasha Basu, among others graced the event.

However, it was Alia Bhatt made a head-turning appearance in a black saree with a bold plunging neckline and a bejewelled blouse.

Severl videos and pictures of Alia Bhatt from the event have gone viral

A clip shows Alia clapping, hooting, and recording Deepika's runway walk, the video has been lauded by fans. In the clip, Alia Bhatt is seated in the front row, Alia is enthusiastically seen cheering for Deepika and the models, capturing the moment on her phone.

Netizens couldn't stop gushing over Alia Bhatt's gesture.

A user mentioned, "Women supporting women"

Another mentioned, "Alia is such a secure actress."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt took to her social media and slew a series of pictures and videos from Sabyasachi's event, in an Instagram carousel post, a slide that also features Deepika walking the ramp. Sharing the post Alia mentioned, "25 years of crafting dreams, preserving heritage, and redefining excellence. To me Sabya, you are more than a designer—you're a visionary and a storyteller. I've been privileged to wear your creations over the years, from global red carpets to personal milestones (wedding memories I'll cherish forever). Your work isn't just fashion—it's art, blending tradition and innovation with unmatched finesse."

Reminiscing what designer Sabyasachi had once told her, she wrote, "You once said, "I believe that the best fashion comes from a deep understanding of culture and heritage." And that's exactly what you do. Your commitment to Indian craftsmanship and culture is an inspiration to us all Here's to many more years of brilliance and magic!!!!! Happy 25 years of Sabyasach."

Take a look

About her outfit!

Alia draped herself in a handcrafted black Murshidabad silk saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee and a hand-embroidered blouse adorned with hand-painted appliqués, semi-precious stones, tea-dyed crystals, tinted sequins, hand-cut sequins, and metallic threads.

Fans compare Alia's saree draping style to that of Disha Patani

Netizens hailed Alia's look, calling her a stunning mom, but a section of fans were disappointed with Alia, as they felt she had draped a saree like Disha Patani. Some even drew comparisons between Alia and Deepika, mentioning that Alia's sense of style is far better than Deepika's.

A user wrote, "Alia should stick to doing movies only where she is fabulous. She neither has the face nor the attitude for fashion."

Another mentioned, "Apart from the blouse there is nothing much!! Same plain saree worn in signature Disha Patani style!"

The third one mentioned, "She looks uncomfortable in her own skin."

Deepika Padukone walked the ramp at the 25 years of Sabyasachi show in Mumbai on Saturday, marking her first runway appearance since becoming a mother. The event was closed by American fashion model Christy Turlington. According to Diet Sabya, approximately 600 guests attended the show, with over 100 models walking for Sabyasachi.