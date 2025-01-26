'Boring walk, oversized look': Deepika Padukone channels Rekha vibes in baggy white ensemble for Sabyasachi's show; fans disappointed

Newly minted mother Deepika Padukone has been on maternity leave for the last few months since she welcomed her first child, Dua, on September 8, 2025. The actor has been busy with her motherhood duties. However, it seems like Deepika's maternity break is over, as she walked the ramp for Sabyasachi Mukherjee's 25th-anniversary show.

Needless to say, the mother was mothering at the ramp as she turned showstopper for the event.

For the event, Deepika slayed in a monochromatic white pant, top, and trench ensemble paired with layered necklaces, including a choker and a cross pendant in rubies and diamonds by the couturier. She also accessorized with a stack of bracelets in similar gems atop black leather gloves. She tied her hair in a sleek bun and completed her look with a statement headband and black-framed glasses.

The actor was the ultimate muse for the fashion mogul, wowing everyone with her walk. Fans were in awe of Deepika's model era post-motherhood. However, a section of netizens commented that she resembled Rekha.

A user mentioned, Is she Rekha or deepika i am a person who's so good at knowing people face yet even i am confused if she is Rekha then here she looks 99.9 person deepika here."

Another user wrote, "Damnnnn I thought she was Rekha."

The next one mentioned, "I'm her biggest fan but still it took me 5 minutes to recognize whether this is Deepika or not." A user wrote, "Deepika can do Rekha's biopic."

The fourth user wrote, "Rekhaaa Coreee".

Several celebrities graced their presence at the Sabyasachi show Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth, Ananya Panday, Shabana Azmi and Sobhita Dhulipala.