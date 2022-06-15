In a tragic piece of news, B Praak's newborn baby passed away during the time of birth. The singer and his wife, Meera Bachan lost their child. Praak took to social media to break the news and also asked for privacy as the couple goes through this phase of unimaginable pain and agony. It was in April that the couple had announced the news of their pregnancy.

Couple releases statement

"With deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents," B Praak wrote. He went on to add, "We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time."

Social media in shock

B Praak married Meera Bachan on April 4, 2019. The couple welcomed their first child - Adabb in 2020. Praak's social media page was flooded with condolence messages and in tweets in support of the grieving parents. "Waheguru waheguru waheguru…Waheguru mehar karan poore parwaar te," Ammy Virk wrote.

"Prayers for you guys," Neeti Mohan wrote. "Sorry for your loss Strength to you and your family," Gautam Gulati wrote. B Praak is one of the most popular names in the music world these days. With songs like Mann Bharrya, Baarish Ki Jaaye, Teri Mitti and many others; Praak has dominated the music world with his powerful voice.