Renowned Punjabi singer Asees Kaur started her career as a participant in various singing reality shows like Indian Idol and Awaz Punjab Di. As luck had her, she made her Bollywood debut with "Dildara Reprise" from Tamanchey. Since then, there was no stopping for her and she became a part of several Bollywood songs, namely "Ve Maahi" from Kesari, "Makhna" from Drive, "Bandeya Re Bandeya" and "Tere Bin" from Simmba, "Akh Lad Jave" and "Chogada" from Loveyatri and "Bolna" from Kapoor and Sons and many more.

And now the versatile singer has released a new track 'Wanga Kaaliyan', which is a fun song highlighting the desires and attention a girl seeks in a relationship.

Asses' latest song has become immensely popular in the Punjabi industry and fans can't stop raving about the same.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, the young and vibrant singer Asses Kaur spoke at length about her new song, her favourite artists, and more.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

Tell us something about your new song?

Wanga Kaliyan is a peppy number. It is really different song from my recent non-film songs. Earlier, I've done a lot of romantic and sad numbers. Wanga Kaliyan is an out and out dance number and has a fun, peppy touch to it and I feel people are now getting connected to it. I have always wanted to sing a Punjabi dance. I am sure once the lockdown will be lifted this song will be played at the weddings.

With so many albums and songs coming in who is your favourite artist?

With all these songs and albums coming out, my favourite artist has always been Arijit Singh.

With which Punjabi singer, you would like to sing a duet?

A Punjabi singer with whom I would like to do a duet is Diljit Dosanjh or B Praak.

Would you like to try your hands in acting?

I am not interested in trying my hand in acting at least not now. I will be featuring in my singles but apart from that, I am not interested in doing acting at all.

Watch the song here: