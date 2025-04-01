Australian cricket sensation David Warner has traded his bat for the silver screen, making a guest appearance in the Telugu movie Robinhood – and sources claim he earned a whopping paycheck for it!

The Firecracker supporting act, a Tollywood movie buff, did not perform singly; He recreated the song Srivalli's hook steps, even at the pre-release event for Robinhood

How Much Did Warner Get Paid?

According to industry gossip, Warner received ₹ 2.25 crores as his fee for his cameo which is nothing short of a powerful contribution to the film.

There is no confirmation, but the fans are going wild wondering whether this makes him one of the most expensive cameos ever in Telugu cinema history.

Warner's Appreciation for Indian Cinema

This is not Warner's first encounter with Indian films—he's a famous admirer of pan-Indian movies.

At the pre-release event of Robinhood, he even danced to the Srivalli hook step of Pushpa, demonstrating that he's not only a cricketing great but also an entertainment-loving individual.

He even participated in fun reels and promotional activities along with lead actors Nithiin and Sreeleela, reflecting his enthusiasm for the film.

What's Robinhood All About?

Directed by Venky Kudumula, Robinhood is an action-comedy with a fast pace, featuring: Nithiin as a suave thief turned bodyguard.

Sreeleela as Neera Vasudev, a bubbly, self-absorbed girl who comes back from abroad. Kyle Paul and Vennela Kishore in important roles

Sreeleela called her character "cute and bubbly," sure that people would adore Neera's offbeat personality.

The movie guarantees humor, action, and high-octane drama—and with Warner's cameo, it has an added shot of star power.

Mixed Reaction from Audiences

Since its release, Robinhood has enjoyed a mixed reception—some have called it a "fun ride," while others are debating whether Warner's cameo was worth the reported fee.

His cameo has at least given the film international appeal, however.

Is It Worth the Splurge?

Was Warner's ₹2.5 crore cameo genius or a penny-pinching overindulgence? One thing's for certain—his entry into Tollywood has lit the social media networks ablaze!

Would you shuck out the cash to view a cricket heartthrob in a film?