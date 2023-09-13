The stage is set for the much-anticipated Nithiin-starrer "Thammudu," which recently saw its principal cast come together in Hyderabad. Director Sriram Venu, known for his previous successful projects, has managed to assemble a stellar cast that promises an engaging cinematic experience.

A well-placed source within the film's production unit exclusively revealed that Sapthami Gowda, renowned for her layered performance as a forest guard in the blockbuster "Kantara," has been chosen as the female lead. The source emphasized that the role offers substantial scope for acting prowess, which greatly appealed to Sapthami. Notably, her participation marks her debut in Telugu cinema, adding an extra layer of excitement to the project.

In addition to Sapthami Gowda, the film boasts the presence of popular actress Laya, known for her roles in the early 2000s. Laya's decision to join the cast was motivated by the weight and significance of her character within the storyline. Despite a cameo appearance in "Amar Akbar Anthony" (2018), this film is seen as a true comeback opportunity for the talented actress, rekindling her on-screen presence.

Adding to the excitement is the debut of renowned director of cinematography, Sethu (Satyajit Pande), who has previously lent his expertise to acclaimed movies such as "Dangal," "Kahaani," and "Taare Zameen Par." His first venture into Telugu cinema with "Thammudu" is eagerly awaited.

Promising cinematic excellence

The film is produced by the dynamic duo Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The association of Pawan Kalyan's iconic title and Sriram Venu's directorial after the success of "Vakeel Saab" has generated considerable buzz in both trade circles and among the audience.

With the principal cast in place and production ready to kick off, "Thammudu" is poised to capture the hearts of cinephiles, offering a blend of fresh talent and experienced performers, ensuring a cinematic treat that will be remembered. Stay tuned for more updates as the journey of "Thammudu" unfolds on the silver screen.