British carmaker Jaguar's F-Type is a bestselling sports car in India. The Tata Motors-owned subsidiary has now launched the most affordable variant of the F-Type in both coupe and convertible avatars. Powered by a four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, the new F-Type variants are priced at Rs 90.93 lakh (coupe) and Rs 1.01 crore (convertible), ex-showroom Delhi.

The engine is from Jaguar Land Rover's new Ingenium family of powertrains. The 2.0-litre petrol unit develops 296bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. The mill pushes the new F-Type variant to breach 100kmph mark in 5.7 seconds before reaching a top speed of 250kmph. Jaguar claims the Ingenium engine contributes to an overall vehicle weight reduction of 52 kg. A finely-tuned active exhaust is standard on entry-level F-Type models, while the R-Dynamic variants feature a switchable active exhaust.

"We are very excited about the introduction of the 2.0-litre engine on the F-Type. This will make our sportscar brand more accessible to Jaguar fans and customers across the spectrum. Enthusiasts are sure to be thrilled by the appeal of this pure breed F-Type with its own unique driving character," said Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd.

2019 Jaguar F-Type range is also sold in 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 engine that develops 543bhp of power and 680Nm of torque mated to eight-speed automatic transmission. The V8 mill in the 543bhp tune is offered with R versions priced at Rs 2.21 crore (coupe) and Rs 2.36 crore (convertible), ex-showroom.

The company had also launched the top-spec F-Type SVR in India last month. Available in both Coupe and Convertible variants, the F-Type SVR is the most potent version of the sports car by the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team at Jaguar Land Rover.

The SVR version of the F-Type draws power from the same 5.0-litre supercharged V8 motor offered in the F-Type R while it has been souped up to produce 567bhp of power at 6,500rpm and 700Nm of peak torque at 3,500rpm. Tweaks in the engine have increased power by 25hp and torque by 20Nm over the F-Type R model. The F-Type SVR is priced at Rs 2.65 crore (coupe) and Rs 2.80 crore (convertible), ex-showroom.