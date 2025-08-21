Apple TV+ has once again captured global attention with the release of the trailer for the eagerly awaited fourth season of "The Morning Show." This acclaimed drama, which has become a worldwide sensation, is set to return on September 17, followed by one episode weekly until November 19.

Starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, the fourth season picks up in the spring of 2024, nearly two years after the dramatic events of the third season. The storyline delves into the aftermath of the UBA-NBN merger, presenting the newsroom with new challenges as it navigates the complexities of power dynamics, hidden agendas, and the blurred lines between truth and fiction.

In a world increasingly dominated by deepfakes, conspiracy theories, and corporate cover-ups, the series poses the critical question: who can you trust, and how can you discern what is real?

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston reprise their roles, leading a star-studded ensemble cast that includes two-time Emmy Award winner Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie, and Emmy Award-winner Jon Hamm. The new season also introduces fresh faces, such as Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook, and Academy Award winners Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons, adding depth and intrigue to the narrative.

The series is helmed by showrunner and executive producer Charlotte Stoudt, with Mimi Leder serving as director and executive producer. The production is a collaborative effort involving Media Res, Hello Sunshine, and Echo Films, with a team of executive producers including Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Lauren Neustadter, Kristin Hahn, Zander Lehmann, and Micah Schraft.

"The Morning Show" has consistently garnered critical acclaim, with its third season receiving 16 Emmy Award nominations. Billy Crudup's portrayal of Cory Ellison earned him his second Emmy Award win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, as well as a Critics Choice Award. The series has been recognized by the American Film Institute (AFI) as one of the 10 best television programs of 2023, further cementing its status as a cultural touchstone.

The trailer for the upcoming season hints at significant tension and drama, with new character dynamics and conflicts coming to the fore. Boyd Holbrook joins the cast as Brodie, a provocative podcaster and talk show host who seems destined to clash with the established order. His interactions with Jennifer Aniston's character, Alex Levy, promise to be a highlight, as evidenced by the trailer's teaser of their antagonistic relationship.

Jeremy Irons' addition as Martin Levy, Alex's father, introduces a personal dimension to the professional chaos, while Aaron Pierre's character, Miles, and William Jackson Harper's Ben bring new perspectives to the network's evolving landscape. The series continues to explore the tension between idealistic goals and practical realities, a theme that has resonated with audiences since its inception.

Apple TV+ has positioned itself as a leader in original content, with "The Morning Show" serving as a flagship series. Since its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ has become the first all-original streaming service to launch globally, quickly amassing a collection of award-winning films, documentaries, and series. To date, Apple Originals have earned 591 wins and 2,787 award nominations, including accolades for the multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy "Ted Lasso" and the Oscar Best Picture winner "CODA."