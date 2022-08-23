Apple TV+ series is all set for the third season of their critically-acclaimed The Morning Show. The latest buzz is that Julianna Margulies will return and reprise the role of Laura Peterson this season.

Margulies was widely appreciated for her role in the earlier season. "I found her to be such a compelling, interesting character," Margulies was quoted as saying during season two media interaction.

The ensemble star cast includes Billy Crudup (Cory Ellison), Mark Duplass (Charlie Black, aka Chip), Greta Lee (Stella Bak), Nestor Carbonell (Yanko Flores), Desean Terry (Daniel Henderson), Karen Pittman (Mia Jordan) and Ruairi O'Connor (Ty Fitzgerald), along with new addition Jon Hamm of Top Gun Maverick fame.

The story revolves around the unapologetic, ruthless world of morning news and the people. The team has incorporated many real-time happenings like the MeToo movement and pandemic setbacks to add more punch.

The story revolves around news anchor Alex Levy (played by Jennifer Anniston) who struggles to keep her job when field reporter Bradley Jackson (played by Reese Witherspoon) quickly rises to the top of the management.

Though the plot is under wraps, Anniston in a recent interaction revealed that she hopes to see how the world realigns post-quarantine and how the pandemic has changed the way we communicate or work.

Charlotte Stoudt (Fosse/Verdon, Homeland) will show run season three replacing Kerry Ehrin. Stoudt, who has a multi-year deal with Apple, executive produces with Michael Ellenberg of Media Res; Aniston and Kristin Hahn of Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine; and director Mimi Leder.