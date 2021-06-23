More than 29.68 crore (29,68,27,450) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, by the Centre and through direct state procurement category. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 27,76,26,985 doses as of 8 AM on Wednesday.

The Union Government is accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, said the Centre.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Centre will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

More than 1.92 crore (1,92,00,465) COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. Further, more than 39,07,310 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days.