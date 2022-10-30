At least 60 people, including children, were killed and over 100 were missing as the hanging bridge over the Machhu dam in Gujarat's Morbi district collapsed on Sunday evening, officials said.

While 42 bodies had been fished out from the Machhu river and sent for post-mortem examinations at the Morbi government hospital, Morbi MLA and Minister of State for Panchayat Brajesh Merja has confirmed 35 deaths.

As per a viral video reportedly captured a day prior to the tragedy, people were seen kicking and trying to dislodge the cables holding the hanging bridge.

The video showing people trying to damage the bridge was reportedly taken a day before the incident, BJP worker Arun Yadav claimed sharing the video on social media. Due to people running and jumping on the centuries-old bridge, it could be seen swaying vigorously.

No fitness certificate for bridge

In wake of the hanging bridge crash in Gujarat's Morbi, the Morbi Municipal Committee's Chief Executive Officer S.V. Zala, in a shocking revelation, said that the bridge was opened for the public without a fitness certificate.

Zala, addressing the local media, said: "For a long period, this bridge was closed for the public... seven months ago, a private company was given contract for renovation and maintenance, and the bridge was reopened for the public on October 26 (Gujarati New year day) by the private company. The Nagar Palika has not issued a fitness certificate."

He even claimed that it is possible that the company might have got a fitness certificate from the engineering company, but it was not submitted to the municipality to date. The company, on its own and without informing the civic body, reopened the bridge for the public, he alleged.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel also told the media that normally when bridges are constructed or renovated, before opening it for public, technical assessment is a must, and load bearing capacity is tested and only after this is a usage certificate issued by the authority concerned and the bridges can only then be opened for the public.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who has cancelled all his programmes and rushed to Morbi to personally monitor rescue and medical services, announced Rs 4 lakh compensation to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 financial help to those injured in the accident.

Patel is likely to camp in Morbi till the rescue operations continue.

PM Modi announces compensation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken cognisance of the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the dead, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

According to a tweet by the Prime Minister's office, "PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected".

On the state government's request, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has deployed one NDRF team from Rajkot, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has instructed the Army rescue teams to rush to Morbi.

The rescue operation is likely to be carried out the entire night, as locals fears that children's bodies have be swept away due to the water flow in the Machhu river.

Local authorities' apprehension is that the bridge has collapsed right in the middle of the river, where the water level is 15 to 20 feet deep, and due to this the death toll is likely to rise.

A total of seven fire brigade teams were pressed into rescue services, and one State Disaster Response Force team, and two NDRF teams from Gandhinagar rushed to the spot.

Local authorities have started a helpline number - 02822-243300 - on which people can seek help to know about their missing relatives.

This hanging bridge was constructed by Morbi Dynasty rule Sir Vaghaji Thakor some 150 years ago, and its length is 233 metres and it is 4.6 feet wide.