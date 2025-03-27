The highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster fantasy-comedy Mookuthi Amman, featuring Nayanthara, is back in the headlines—but this time, for all the wrong reasons.

Recently, rumors were circulating that Nayanthara was dissatisfied with an assistant director's conduct on the sets of Mookuthi Amman 2, leading to speculation about behind-the-scenes tensions.

But now, actress and producer Khushbu Sundar has come forward to put the record straight!

What were the rumours?

There were reports that Nayanthara, the lead actress in Mookuthi Amman 2, was upset with an assistant director's behavior on set. This created speculation about possible delays or even conflict in sets.

Fans were curious—was there indeed trouble brewing? With the reputation of Nayanthara as a professional and responsible actress, how could such incidents happen?

Khushbu's strong response

Producer Khushbu responded to the rumors on social media. She told the fans that all was well.

She praised director Sundar C as a "no-nonsense person" and Ms. Nayanthara as a "dedicated professional," calling the rumors mere rumors.

She also added a pinch of humor, calling the rumors "drishti edutha maadhiri" (as if someone cast an evil eye on) and announcing that everything was fine and will remain fine for a reason.

Khushbu also thanked the audience for loving and accepting her, requesting them to hold on and watch another blockbuster of the "King of Entertainment," Sundar C.

What's 'Mookuthi Amman 2' about?

The prequel Mookuthi Amman (2020) was a fantasy-comedy in which Nayanthara played the role of a goddess who came down to earth to resolve people's issues.

The sequel holds much more excitement, drama, and divine trouble with an exemplary cast of Regina Cassandra, Meena, Abhinaya, Duniya Vijay, and Yogi Babu.

When will the film be released?

The shooting is in full motion, but the release date hasn't been locked in yet.

With Ishari K. Ganesh's sounds and production of Hiphop Tamizha, Vignesh Shivan, and Khushbu Sundar, one can wait with anticipation!

Despite rumors attempting to create waves, Khushbu's clarification confirms that Mookuthi Amman 2 is on course without any snags.

With the magic of Nayanthara and Sundar C's lighthearted narration, the sequel is set to become a hit again.