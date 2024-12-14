All eyes were on Nayanthara as she made her big Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawaan. Directed by Atlee, the film was touted as Nayanthara's big entry into Bollywood. However, her short and unimpactful role made everyone question how she agreed to do the part in the first place.

Why she did Jawan

Now, in a latest interview, Nayanthara has spoken about why she agreed to do the film. The actress cited her love and admiration for Shah Rukh Khan as the reason behind joining the project. She revealed that SRK not only called her but even comforted her to join the film. "Shah Rukh sir spoke to me and he made sure that he made me very comfortable," she said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Because getting into Hindi cinema is something that I've not done in my entire career so when he spoke to me he made me very comfortable and I felt and there's so much of love and respect for Shah Rukh sir and I think just for him and also for Atlee for the little brother he has been to me and from his first film till Jawan," she added.

"So for these two people I mean Jawan was purely for Atlee and dear Shah Rukh sir," she concluded. There were rumours of a fall out between Nayanthara and Atlee after the film released. Nayanthara's absence during promotions further fuelled those speculations. However, the diva joined the team towards the latter part for promotions and gave rest to the speculations.