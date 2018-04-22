Top seed Rafael Nadal will face unseeded Kei Nishikori of Japan in what will be his 12th final at the Monte Carlo Masters on Sunday, April 22.

When and how to watch Monte Carlo Masters final between Nadal and Nishikori live

Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will provide live coverage of the final, which starts at 6 pm IST, 2:30 pm local, 1:30 pm BST. Live streaming of Monte Carlo Masters will be available on Sony Liv in India.

Preview

Doubts over Nadal's ability to emulate his last season's imperious run on clay in 2018 remained after a hip injury hampered his performances early in the season. However, the Spaniard, who completed the La Decima in Monte Carlo last year, has asserted his dominance over the chasing pack without breaking a sweat.

Nadal crushed fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-1 to extend his to clay-court sets won streak to 34, which is his personal best. The 31-year-old has been ruthless as he has outclassed the likes of Dominic Thiem, Karen Khachanov and Aljaz Bedene en route to the final.

While a win Sunday is necessary to hold the top spot in ATP Rankings, it will also help Nadal become the first man to win 31 Masters 1000 titles. Notably, he is now tied at 30 titles with Novak Djokovic, who was ousted in the Round of 16 of the ongoing tournament by Thiem.

It's going to be a tough match: Nadal

Nadal has a 9-2 head-to-head record against Nishikori. He also has beaten the world number 36 in all their three meetings on the red dirt. However, the Spanish ace lost their most recent meeting — the bronze medal match at Rio Olympics.

"It's going to be a tough match. I know I have to play at my best to keep having real chances of success. It is an important match for me tomorrow. But still, to be in the final already after a period outside of the courts is great news for me," Nadal said on the eve of the final, as quoted by ATP's official website.

Nadal starts as the overwhelming favorite Sunday but Nishikori has impressed with fine performances in Monte Carlo on his return from a wrist injury, which hampered his 2017 season.

Nishikori reached his fourth Masters 1000 final after beating in-form Alexander Zverev 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. The Japanese star concedes he has an uphill task against Nadal, who he believes, has been dominating "like crazy" in Monte Carlo.

"He's been dominating like crazy this week. I know it's going to be tough. For me, I think I'm improving every match. I feel very confident right now," Nishikori said.

"I'm sure there is a way to beat him. But, to see him this week, it looks a little bit difficult."

Monte Carlo Masters final - Global live stream and TV listings

US: Tennis Channel

UK: TV - Sky Sports; Live stream: Sky Go

France: France TV

Switzerland: SRG, Teleclub

Canada: TSN

Malaysia: Astro Supersport