The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on July 18 and will extend until August 10. There will be a total of 18 sittings.
Currently, there are 68 Bills pending in Parliament. Of these, 25 Bills are listed for consideration and passage, and three for withdrawal during the session. The 18 new Bills are listed for introduction, consideration, and passage. Our session alert document lists these details and can be read here.
Some key bills listed for consideration and passage include:
- The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018
- The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017
- The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017
- The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016
- The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017
- The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016
Some key bills listed for introduction include:
- The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2018
- The Criminal Law Amendment Bill, 2018
- The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018
- The Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2018
- The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2018
For the complete legislative agenda of the session please click here.
(The blog has been reproduced with permission from PRS Legislative Research)