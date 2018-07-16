The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins on July 18 and will extend until August 10. There will be a total of 18 sittings.

Currently, there are 68 Bills pending in Parliament. Of these, 25 Bills are listed for consideration and passage, and three for withdrawal during the session. The 18 new Bills are listed for introduction, consideration, and passage. Our session alert document lists these details and can be read here.

Some key bills listed for consideration and passage include:

The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018 The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017 The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016 The National Medical Commission Bill, 2017 The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016

Some key bills listed for introduction include:

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2018 The Criminal Law Amendment Bill, 2018 The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018 The Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2018 The DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2018

