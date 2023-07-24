Massive relief and rescue operation has started in the mountainous Ladakh region after a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst caused extensive damage in Leh town.

Amid ongoing relief operation, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brig (Dr) BD Mishra directed all officers to reach out to the affected families including locals and migrant workers engaged in different developmental work.

"Lt Governor Brig (Dr) BD Mishra held a meeting with the concerned stakeholders at Raj Niwas to review the damages caused by floods triggered by rain and necessary measures being taken to provide relief to the affected families", the office of the LG tweeted.

The Lieutenant Governor instructed Deputy Commissioner Leh to identify affected people including migrant labourers, and provide ration and bedding to them along with establishing a relief camp to ensure that none of the affected persons sleeps on an empty stomach.

Cloudburst causes damage to residential houses, commercial establishments in Leh

A massive cloudburst in Gangles area of the Union Territory of Ladakh caused extensive damage to residential houses, some commercial establishments, and shops in Leh town, crippling normal life.

Reports said that the localities were waterlogged and filled with mud. Slush entered many houses, business establishments, and some religious places causing extensive damage to them.

The Leh-Nubra road at Khardong and Khalsar villages, also at Tia Nallah, was also damaged due to overnight rains. The army officers and soldiers of Fire and Fury Corps Leh& Ladakh Scouts, supported by ITBP jawans, and local volunteers launched a rescue operation for the whole night and cleared huge mudslides from Chowkhang Vihara and Nubra road at Skampari due to a cloudburst.

"As per our initial assessment, the flash-floods and debris have caused extensive damage to nearly 30 residential houses, besides some commercial establishments, shops, and a small resort have also suffered damage," TashiGyalson, Chief Executive Councillor (CEC), Leh Council, told media.

97 families shifted to safer locations after the Chenab River inundates Akhnoor village

At-least 97 families were shifted to safer locations after water from the river Chenab inundated Garkhal village in the Akhnoor sub-division of the Jammu district.

Reports said that these families were shifted to safer places in a bundh on the River Chenab was collapsed. A total of 3500 people were affected.

An official told that a massive rescue operation was launched in the village after the Chenab River breached the protection wall.

He said that a few days ago 43 families were shifted, however, due to heavy rainfall since morning the situation deteriorated further as the Chenab River breached the protection wall and inundated the village.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Jammu tweeted that increased discharge in the river Chenab has caused erosion of banks causing damages to residential houses.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, on the other hand, advised the people not to go anywhere near Chenab River banks, in view of higher spillway discharge from Baghliar Dam.