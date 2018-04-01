While stories of monkeys causing chaos in human settlements have often made headlines, a family in Odisha's Cuttack district are in despair after a monkey reportedly fled with their 16-day-old boy Saturday.

The incident took place Saturday morning in the Talabasta village, when the child was sleeping beside his father, Rama Krushna Nayak, reported Deccan Chronicle. However, PTI has a slightly different version of events. The news agency's report said the infant was sleeping with his mother.

The monkey reportedly stole the baby from inside a house and fled to the jungle.

"At around 6 am, my sister-in-law had just gone to wash her face while her husband was still sleeping beside the baby. The monkey sneaked into the room and took away the baby," Deccan Chronicle quoted the infant's aunt as saying.

When the child's mother saw the monkey running away with the boy in its arms, she immediately raised an alarm. The villagers then alerted the forest officials, who reached Nayak's house and launched a search operation to trace the baby.

"We have formed three teams to trace the infant. Search operations have been intensified," forest range officer Sangram Keshari Mohanty told DC.

However, as of Sunday morning, the authorities have not been able to rescue the infant. A forest official said they are facing difficulty in tracing the child as the boy has trouble crying and they are unable to hear his voice, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, the infant's father has been frantically praying to the village deity for the safe return of his son.