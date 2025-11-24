From Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, DJ Tiesto to desi celebs like Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Nora Fatehi and now Madhuri Dixit, Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju's wedding seems to have surpassed the Ambani wedding too. The who's who of the industry has performed at the extravagant wedding, the latest being Madhuri Dixit.

The dancing queen of Bollywood looked ethereal as she danced to hits like 'Ghoomar' and her own 'Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai.' Madhuri's dance moves and expressions reminded her fans of her 90s days, when no one stood a chance against her in dancing. However, this time, as the beauty queen approaching 60 danced to the beats, many didn't appreciate it.

Social media reactions

Social media was abuzz with many raising eyebrows at Madhuri choosing to perform at a wedding at her age and stature. "She didn't dance this way in Toronto! I guess they paid more," a social media user wrote.

"I was madhuri fan...but I don't like this she should not do this kind of performance in personal wedding ceremony," another social media user commented.

"It's time for Madhuri to retire; stop trying to capitalize on her former popularity," read a comment.

"I don't know why and how do parents allow this song to be played in weddings? The wordings of this song are not appropriate and still I have seen the 90s generation dancing in baraat in front of their older generation this shows their upbringing and their thought process shamelessness at its peak," another comment read.

"Is Dr. Nene broke?? Why she always hustling," asked a user.

"Her husband is a surgeon. Her kids are in university. She has been working for 40 years. How much money did they offer to have her dance at a wedding at 58?" another user asked.

"Who says money can't buy everything?" a person asked.

"I am sure she must be feeling embarrassed the song like choli ke peeche performing age of 59 that too front of young kids but understand she has to feed her American born family who just makes reels," another person opined.

"Madhuri should not dance in such weddings," and "I think no reputation above money" were some more comments on the video.