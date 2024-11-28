Nayanthara is garnering headlines for her recently released documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, which premiered on Netflix on November 18. Her documentary has sparked mixed reactions from viewers.

A section of netizens lauded Nayanthara's wedding film and love story with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, others have expressed their disappointment with the film's narrative.

However, a noted writer, author and critic Shobhaa De slammed Nayanthara's documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

She took to her Instagram handle to pen a note and slammed the actorfor "monetising her shaadi footage."

She wrote, "I was not aware of the mega star power of the "Lady Superstar", Nayanthara, till i watched the promos of "Beyond the Fairytale" on Netflix. I tried bravely to watch for 45 minutes, hoping SOMETHING would wake me up from the tedium of wading through dull clips of talking heads going on about Nayanthara (born Diana Kurien) and her incredible life."

She added, "She is charming, articulate, poised ...and blah! But ...what the hell... after this, many more stars will go for monetising their shaadi footage. Assuming she got paid for it."

Most of Nayanthara's fans agreed with Shobha De's views

A user wrote, "It was a marriage video and I felt cheated too watching the whole thing and palming it off as a 'documentary' when all it does is glorify Nayanthara without documenting any of the difficult parts of her journey and I also thought Netflix could do better than allowing itself to be used as a monetizing platform for shaadi videos."

Another mentioned, "Agreed. I dunno what prompted Netflix to air this. Paid promotion maybe? Or the 8th Wonder perhaps."

Nayanthara's documentary has been hogging the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

Recently, Dhanush sued Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivam for Rs 10 crore for using Behind The Scene (BTS) videos from the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the documentary. The Vijay Sethupathi starrer film marked the first collaboration between Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan. Dhanush was the film's producer. Nayanthara, in her letter, shared Dhanush was refusing to issue the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to use elements from the film. The actor is yet to comment.

During the release, Nayanthara slammed Dhanush in an open letter, accusing him of taking a personal grudge against the duo as the romance that blossomed between her and Vignesh Shivan during the filming of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, a project produced by Dhanush's company, Wunderbar Films.