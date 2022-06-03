Red Bull driver Sergio Perez surprised everyone with his performance at the recently concluded Monaco Grand Prix, as he piped everyone and secured his maiden pole position in the season. Red Bull is now the winner of five of seven Formula 1 races this year, including the last four in a row. After the sixth round of the season, Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be the eighth round in the 2022 Formula 1 calendar.

Due to the Covid pandemic, the 2020 race didn't occur at the street circuit of Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan. The first time Azerbaijan hosted a Grand Prix was back in 2016, and since then, it has staged five races in total. Red Bull can expect a better show from the current champion as Perez was the winner in Azerbaijan last time the race took place.

Whereas Mercedes has confirmed that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell could be set for new upgrades ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to fight with Red Bull and Ferrari. Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes' trackside engineering director at Mercedes, has reportedly hinted at the fact that the team were working on 'adding base performance' to the car ahead of the next race.

The Azerbaijan race will undoubtedly be an exciting thriller as Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes hope for better drivers' results. Let's look at every detail related to the Azerbaijan GP.

Grand Prix: Azerbaijan GP

Location: Baku, Azerbaijan

First Grand Prix: 2016

Number of Laps: 51

Circuit Length: 6.003 km

Race Distance: 306.049 km

Practice 1, - 10th June, 16:30 to 17:30 IST

Practice 2, - Date – 10th June, 19:30 to 20:30 IST

Practice 3, Date – 11th June, 16:30 to 17:30 IST

Qualifying, Date – 11th June, 19:30 to 20:30 IST

Race, Date – 12th June, 16:30 to 18:30 IST

Where can one watch the live broadcast of the practice, qualifying, and final race?

One can watch the practice, qualifying and final race on Star Sports.

Where can one live stream the practice, qualifying, and final race?

One can live stream the practice, qualifying and final race on Disney + Hotstar.

Where to tune in for the latest updates?

One can visit www.sportstiger.com for all the latest updates. He/She can also download the SportsTiger App, available on Google Play Store & Apple App Store.