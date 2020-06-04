One of the most loved faces on the Indian television and also OTT platform, Mona Singh is excited about her forthcoming digital show, 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' season 3. After the success of the first two seasons, this season comes with much more complexities, relationships vows and high voltage drama. Mona's character Ananya had quite a journey -- as a lover, wife and mother.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times India, Mona Singh candidly spoke about her show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 3, what to look forward in the upcoming series, if she believes that infidelity still exists and how she is making the best use of quarantine with her husband.

Excerpts from the interview:

What newness does the show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3 bring for the audience

It was a roller coaster ride playing the character of Ananya for the third time. In fact, the entire season is beautifully layered. This season comes with lots of twists and turns. If you have seen season 1 and 2, it was all about my character Ananya loving Rohit (Ronit Roy), believing in him, getting married. And eventually making sure that her marriage lasts. But when Rohit betrays her love, she decided to move away. She doesn't want her husband's surname for her child Kabir. There are lots of complexities in Rohit and Ananya's relationship.

Does Mona resonate with her on-screen character Ananya

Well, she is strong-headed, ambitious, independent like her. But Mona won't fall for a married man. Mona as a person is very different in certain aspects.

I am very loyal by nature. I believe that if its not working either work your relationship out or leave it.

Does infidelity exist in urban society!

It exists in all the societies not just urban. Even a driver has a girlfriend and a wife. It depends completely on person to person. But I am not a person who promotes or propagates infidelity. Relationships need time and one should always make things work. When the first season dropped I remember people would tag and ask me and seek help and wanted solutions on thier marriage issues and that's how I came to know that it exists in all age groups. Honestly, Ananya's story is written by the makers, but for everyone out there you need to be clear in your head to maintain a healthy relationship.

Which character does Mona empathise with!

Honestly, I empathise with both Poonam (Gurdeep Kohli Punjj) and Ananya. Poonam was Rohit's first wife, she has spent a decade and more with that one person, they have grown-up daughters who look up to her husband and adore him as a father. While Ananya has loved Rohit when he was at his worst, Rohit betrayed her, finally, she heads to take divorce and bumps into Rohit again. All the emotions run through her mind again. Both these characters have dilemmas, both have emotions, both are human and both these women love Rohit for whatever he was. Having said that, its's Rohit's character that is all messed up in the head.

As season 3 is high on drama and relationships are complex, was Mona able to take out Ananya after the camera would turn off

You know when I was shooting for Jassie Jaise Koi Nai, I would listen to sad songs while returning home and break down. I was so into my character Jassie. My director then told me to get the character out once i say cut, that's how I learnt. Post pack up I would go out for a coffee with Gaurav Gera (her co-star in Jassie Jaise Ko Nahi). And now I'm on switch off and switch on mode. When Mona turns Ananya only on the set, once the cameras are off I am Mona. That's the way one can strike a perfect balance.

On how she is spending her lockdown time