Reports about TV actress Mona Singh tying the knot with her South Indian investment banker named Shyam has been doing the rounds of the industry for quite a while now. It is being said that Mona wants to keep the details about her wedding and her husband-to-be under wraps till the day she gets married.

A couple of weeks ago, it was being reported that Mona would enter marital bliss on December 14 which eventually turned out to be untrue. And if the latest report is anything to go by, Mona will tie knot on December 27 in Mumbai.

According to Bombay Times, Mona will take her wedding vows at a low-key ceremony in the presence of their family members and close friends from the industry including Gaurav Gera, Rajesh Khera and Rakshanda Khan. She recently had a bachelorette in Goa and just a day before her big day, a pre-wedding party will be hosted for the newly weds.

"Mona doesn't want any undue attention on her big day. Only those extremely close to her have been invited to the wedding. A pre-wedding party will be hosted on December 26," a source was quoted as saying by the daily.

Mona's Secret Affair Busted

A few months ago, rumours were doing rounds that the actress was secretly dating someone, who hails from south India. While nothing much was known about her boyfriend then, it was said that the lovebirds were pretty serious about each other and were planning to tie the knot soon.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin actress had said, "Well I have never spoken about my personal life and I would like to maintain that. But one thing is for sure the day I do get married, I will happily announce it to the whole world."

If the report turns out to be true, we expect Mona to share her wedding pictures on her social media accounts and announce it to the world about her new phase in life.