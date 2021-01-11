Korean-American star Nancy from the girl group band MOMOLAND has become a victim after her manipulated photos were leaked online by a staff member.

Following the unfortunate event, Nancy's agency, MLD Entertainment has released a statement stating that the acclaimed K-pop vocalist is undergoing severe emotional turmoil.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that a staff member sneakily took some inappropriate photo of MOMOLAND's member Nancy while she was undressing. The photos reportedly made the way to the online world, where several users heavily shared them. The photo appeared to be taken by another staff member present in the room while the singer was changing.

It should be noted that the alleged photo of Nancy was taken during the 2019 Asia Artist Awards. The Daegu-born singer was 19 years old at that time.

MLD Entertainment statement:

After Nancy's inappropriate pictures surfaced online, MLD Entertainment has delivered an official statement explaining the entire incident. The agency has also stated that they plan to take legal actions against the photographer and against all those who took part in spreading the photos online.

"Nancy is a victim of having photos being inappropriately taken and manipulated. The person that should be protected first and foremost is Nancy. We ask for your cooperation with a heavy heart."

The agency's statement further weighs that they will be joining hands with the local government body to take strong legal against the person who first posted those photos. MLD Entertainment added that they would continue to make effort to protect all of their artists.

"Nancy is currently undergoing severe emotional turmoil. We sincerely ask of you. We long for an end to malicious posts that harass our artist."

You can read MLD Entertainment's complete statement here.

Nancy's career as a singer:

The 20-year-old Nancy got the first fame when she auditioned for Korea's Got Talen as part of a hip-hop group called Cutie Pies in 2011.

Following her KGT stint, Nancy appeared in various TV shows in her teens, including Mak Ee Rae Show: Just Do It Expedition. In 2016, Nancy participated in a reality survival show, Finding Momoland, to select the members for MLD Entertainment's new girl group, MOMOLAND.