The video of Puneeth Rajkumar moments before his death has been released online. The CCTV footage of the actor leaving his office to the hospital has hit the internet.

In the clip, Puneeth Rajkumar is seen coming out of his house and standing next to the car. A person is seen running inside the house to apparently bring the keys. The Power Star looks all normal although he rests his body to the car till he receives the keys.

His wife Ashwini and Puneeth Rajkumar are seen getting into the car and the CCTV footage reveals that it was at 11.01 am just 15-30 minutes before his death.

The actor and his wife had visited their family doctor Dr Ramana Rao. "He looked so normal when he walked in with his wife Ashwini around 11.15 am. He said he had worked out at the gym as usual, but done extra boxing and a little excessive steaming. While he complained of no pain, his heartbeat and blood pressure were normal," Dr Rao is quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The actor was reportedly sweating profusely and underwent an ECG test where massive stains were detected. "That's where the indicator was found. The ECG showed massive stains and I took Ashwini to a different room, explained the situation, and told her Puneeth should be shifted to a hospital immediately," Dr Rao said.

He reportedly collapsed and was rushed to Vikram Hospital where the news of his death was announced due to a cardiac arrest. His untimely death shocked his fans, well-wishers and relatives.

The previous night, he had attended the birthday party of musician Gurukiran where he had interacted and had a great time with his friends from the film industry.

Puneeth Rajkumar was laid to rest with full honours on Sunday, 31 October, at the Kanteerava Studios. His death has been mourned by politicians and film stars across the country.