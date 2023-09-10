On Saturday, September 9, 2023, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva completed one year of its release.

As the film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva turns one. Director Ayan gave a glimpse of what's coming in the next two and three parts of the trilogy series. Alia Bhatt took her fans on a nostalgic trip as she shared some unseen BTS footage from the shoot with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan. For the unversed, Alia and Ranbir started dating on the sets of the film.

Alia's takea a trip down memory lane shares unseen footage from the film

In the clip shared by Alia, director Ayan Mukerji rehearsed a scene with Alia, where she is seen holding Ayan with Ranbir watching them from the sidelines. He's heard saying 'moment hai, moment hai' as he teases the two. Alia then shares a video of them travelling to their first prep in Tel Aviv, Israel, Varanasi, the clip has glimpses of Ayan meditating on the flight.

The pictures of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor shared by the actress are a treasure trove of the initial days when their love started to bloom.

Take a look at the reel.

Fans were in awestruck seeing so much love, warmth and friendship among the three. While a section of netizens trolled the makers for releasing the next parts so late. They were of the view that by the time the next two parts are made, Alia and Ranbir might welcome Raha's sibling.

A user wrote, "Do you work in Brahmastra part 2? Do you have any interesting role in part 2?"

Another user mentioned, "RK & Deepika as dev & Amrita please. Please please please please please.. We want to see them together."

The third user mentioned, "Plz cast Ranveer Singh as Dev ..He will nail it. The way he rocked the character of Alauddin Khilji..In Dev vs Amrita he is the best fit for the role."

Producer Karan Johar also took to Instagram to celebrate Brahmastra completing a year. Posting a video of the high points in the film, he wrote, "Today we mark and celebrate one year of this labor of love. Truly, one experience....one journey....one story that is told with the heart and soul. An army of people giving in their best to showcase nothing short of magic on the big screen. The power of love & light will continue to shine bright!!! #brahmāstra."

'Brahmastra Part 2: Dev' and 'Brahmastra Part 3' is scheduled to be released in 2026 and 2027 respectively.