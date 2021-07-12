The nation is waiting for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to tie the knot. One of the most popular couples of the industry, Ranbir and Alia have been dating for over three years now. Popular as "Ralia", fans and followers are waiting with bated breath to see them hitched. Neetu Kapoor also seems quite fond of Alia Bhatt and often gets clicked with her.

Earlier, several actresses had hinted at Neetu being a "protective" and "possessive" mom. However, Neetu Kapoor's daughter has revealed what kind of a mother-in-law she would be.

Neetu will make a fabulous mother-in-law

Riddhima, in an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, has revealed that Neetu wouldn't interfere. She also added that since Neetu Kapoor loves her own space, she would be totally chilled out. "Mom will make a fab mom-in-law. Totally chilled out. She'll give her daughter-in-law everything and expect nothing. She won't be a ghusu the interfering kind. She values her space, so she will give them their space too," Sahni said.

Praising her mother, Riddhima also added, "She will spoil her daughter-in-law rotten, shower her with love, give her all the respect and look after her without meddling in their lives. In short, she will treat her like a queen."

In an interview, Neetu Kapoor had earlier revealed that she doesn't like her children – Ranbir and Riddhima staying with her for too long. Neetu had told Filmfare, "I want them to be busy with their lives. I say mere dil mein raho, mere sar pe mat chadho. When Riddhima was with me for the pandemic, I was so stressed for one year because she couldn't go back. I used to get so restless. I used to tell her Riddhima to go back, Bharat is alone. I was literally pushing her away. I like my privacy. I am used to this way of life."