Neetu Kapoor doesn't want to stay with kids – Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Even after Rishi Kapoor's death, Neetu doesn't want to leave her house and stay with them. Neetu maintains that she wants her privacy and loves her life as it is. Neetu also revealed that even when Riddhima was staying with her during the lockdown, she wanted her to go back to her husband.

Neetu told Filmfare, "I want them to be busy with their lives. I say mere dil mein raho, mere sar pe mat chadho. When Riddhima was with me for the pandemic, I was so stressed for one year because she couldn't go back. I used to get so restless. I used to tell her Riddhima to go back, Bharat is alone. I was literally pushing her away. I like my privacy. I am used to this way of life."

What made Neetu Kapoor stronger

Recalling days when Riddhima had gone to London for her studies, Neetu Kapoor said that she used to howl for days. She added that she had become so emotionally weak that even when someone used to talk about Riddhima going off for her studies, Neetu used to start crying. But, when years later, Ranbir Kapoor went abroad for higher studies, Neetu was okay. She added that she didn't cry as she had prepared herself for it mentally. The fact that Riddhima had already been living abroad and away from her, also made Neetu adjust to this style of living without the kids.

In the interview, Neetu also revealed that Ranbir Kapoor used to tell her that she doesn't love him. But, Neetu said that the times when the kids were abroad made her stronger and made her get used to this type of living her own life.