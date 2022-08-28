Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is glowing these days, thanks to all the good things happening at her end. The actress who is currently all set to embrace motherhood has been looking more radiant and happy than ever before.

The pregnancy glow on Alia's face speaks volumes of her happiness. The actress recently was spotted promoting her upcoming movie Brahmastra where the mommy-to-be looked gorgeous. Sporting a baby pink translucent top paired with a black half jacket and black pants. Fans couldn't help but notice the cute baby bump that is much more visible now.

Alia shared a few pictures of herself in the outfit on her social media account. In a video shared by a paparazzi account, the actress is seen posing with her husband, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor. The couple can be seen posing for the camera, making fans go weak in their knees.

The 29-year-old actress captioned her post, "The light .. is coming! (In just two weeks) 9TH September —- BRAHMĀSTRA."

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan commented on her picture. The comment read, "Uffffff owning it and howwwww Love youuu."

Alia's sister-in-law Riddhima Sahani wrote, "Glow beauty." Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu also commented heart emojis. Bollywood actresses Neha Dhupia and Dia Mirza who are also known for their parenting style also dropped red heart emoticons on the post.

For the uninitiated, Alia announced her pregnancy through a social media post in June 2022. Alia Bhatt has been owning the year 2022 like a boss! From turning into a producer, giving this year's first big hit, marking her Hollywood debut, marrying the love of her life, and now embracing motherhood, 2022 is undoubtedly Alia Bhatt's year. The actress will be seen making her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone. Bhatt was seen shooting for the movie in London, during her early trimester.

In Bollywood, Alia will next be seen in Brahmastra opposite her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actress also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani helmed by Karan Johar. She will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh.