Bollywood star Alia Bhatt knows how to grab eyeballs wherever she goes.Be it for her style statement, her choicest of roles and scripts or for her cuteness, the 29-year-old actress knows how to make headlines.

This massive popularity of Alia has not only worked wonders for her but also for people even minutely associated with her. A few months ago, a video of Alia Bhatt's doppelganger went viral over the internet. The doppelganger, who goes by the name of Celesti Bairagey left the netizens confused with her uncanny resemblance to Bhatt.

With Alia currently trending all over the internet in a positive light for both her personal and professional life, looks like it has in a way worked for Celesti too. And why? So the internet sensation has bagged a titular role in an upcoming television show. Titled 'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo', the show will be a breakthrough for Celesti.

The video that went viral saw the debutante dressed up as Alia Bhatt in a beautiful white organza saree. Donning glares and sporting a messy hairdo, Celesti managed to spin a lot of heads who mistook her for being Alia Bhatt and even commented the same on her video.

In fact, in Celesti's series of Alia Bhatt doppelganger videos, the OG Alia herself had liked a reel, expressing her appreciation.

For the uninitiated, Celesti hails from Assam and has over 400,000 followers already on her social media handle.

Well, it's not just because of Celesti's uncanny resemblance to Alia that helped her bag the role. The 23-year-old debutante rightfully gave an audition after the makers approached her upon seeing her viral video.

The daily soap will revolve around a young girl Rajjo (to be essayed by Celesti), who wants to be an athlete.

'Udti Ka Naam Rajjo' is all set to air on Star Plus from August 22.

Meanwhile, talking about OG Alia Bhatt, the actress is busy as a bee with the promotions of her movie 'Darlings' that hit the OTT screens on Friday.

She is also set for the release of her upcoming movie 'Brahmastra' slated for a September release. On the personal front, Alia is riding on cloud nine as she is all set to embrace motherhood. The actress got married to Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022.

Looks like the year totally belongs to Alia!