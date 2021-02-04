Rima Kallingal, one of the most talented actresses in Mollywood started Mamangam Dance School after her marriage with director Aashiq Abu. The dance school was warmly welcomed by people, and Rima had several times shared photographs and videos of the programs organized by the school on her social media page. And now, Rima has announced that dance classes in Mamangam Dance School are closed.

Coronavirus negatively affected Mamangam Dance School

In a recent Facebook post, Rima Kallingal revealed that there will be no dance classes in Mamangam Dance School from now. However, she made it clear that stage shows under the dance company will continue in the future too.

Rima revealed that it is the crisis triggered by the coronavirus outbreak which compelled her to take such a heartbreaking decision.

"I have decided to close down the Mamangam studios and the dance classes wing after the corona fiasco hitting us. It was a labour of love and there are so many memories associated with this place. The high energy dance classes, dance rehearsals, film screenings, workshops, flood relief collection camps, debates and discussions, shootings, everything will always echo in all our hearts," wrote Rima on Facebook.

Rima Kallingal balancing career as a producer and actress

Rima Kallingal who debuted in Mollywood with the movie Rithu is now one of the most popular performers in the industry. Apart from leading a successful acting career, Rima also proved her mettle as a producer. Rima's production company OPM Cinemas has produced several notable films that include Virus, and Mayanadhi.

Rima was last seen in 'Sunny Side Upar', a Flipkart video original. Her upcoming movie is Santhoshathinte Onnaam Rahasyam. Interestingly, Rima Kallingal herself has written the script for this film. The actress may also play a crucial role in the movie Neelavelicham which will be directed by her husband Aashiq Abu.