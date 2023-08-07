Popular Mollywood director Siddique, who has also directed a couple of Tamil and Hindi films is currently admitted to hospital after he suffered a heart attack.

According to local media reports, the director is in a very critical condition, and he is currently under ECMO support.

Siddique has been availing treatment at Amritha Hospital in Cochin for pneumonia and liver disease for several days. The heart attack happened at a time when he was showing signs of recovering from other ailments.

Siddique with his friend Lal has directed so many hit movies in Malayalam which include Ramji Rao Speaking, In Harihar Nagar, Vietnam Colony, Godfather, and Kabooliwala.

Later, he alone directed noted films including Friends, Chronic Bachelor and Bhaskar The Rascal.

The director has also directed a couple of Bollywood films which include Hulchul and Bodyguard.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates)