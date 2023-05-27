Most of the B-town stars are either at Cannes 2023 or attending IIFA 2023, on Thursday evening Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal were at IIFA for the press conference, after the PC got over, Salman Khan and Vicky were interacting with the fans. After this, Salman Khan was making an exit from the ballroom, while Vicky saw Bhai and moved towards Khan to greet him, however, his bodyguard pushed the crowd away and seemingly pushed Vicky as well.

And in no time the viral clip of Salman's bodyguard pushing Vicky grabbed headlines. However, putting rest to all the rumours, the next day at IIFA rocks, Tiger 3 actor was seen hugging Vicky and the video of Vicky and Salman hugging each other surfaced online.

IIFA rocks when Salman and Vicky hugged each other

In the viral clip, Salman Khan was seen walking the Green Carpet of IIFA 2023, he was surrounded by his security team. However, Salman Khan noticed Vicky Kaushal standing aside, he walked up to him and hugged him. Even Salman's bodyguard Shera shook hands with Vicky.

Watch the video here:

Vicky Kushal reacts to Bhaijaan's security pushing Vicky away

Vicky getting ignored by Salman Khan raised speculations and Salman's gesture irked Vicky. However, when the media quizzed Vicky about the viral clip, speaking to media, Vicky set the record straight that things might not be as they seem in the video and therefore there is no point talking about it. "A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There's no point about it. Things don't actually are as they seem in the video. There is no point in talking about that," Vicky said.

Meanwhile, fandom of both stars reacted to the virtual clip of Salman's security pushing the actor.

Take a look at the comments below

What had happened

For the unversed, the viral clip from a different angle shows Vicky Kaushal was seen taking selfies with his fans when Salman passed by with his security. While Vicky tried approaching Salman to greet him, Khan's security pushed him away.

Well, Salman Khan known for his witty responses, left a journalist in awe when she proposed the actor for marriage.

#WATCH | Abu Dhabi, UAE: There is unnecessary chatter about many things. Things are not actually as they seem sometimes in the video. There is no point in talking about that: Actor Vicky Kaushal reacts to viral video showing him being pushed aside by Actor Salman Khan's… pic.twitter.com/xfXOYNGujZ — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2023

The female journalist who had come all the way Fromm Hollywood prosed Slamn for Hollywood. She said, "I have come all the way from Hollywood just to ask you this question... I fell in love with you the moment I saw you." Salman quizzed her, "You are talking about Shah Rukh Khan, right?" To which she replied, "I am talking about Salman Khan. Say Salman Khan will you marry me?" The actor gave a tongue-in-cheek response: "My days of getting married are over. You should have met me 20 years ago.

Take a look at the video below:

Salman Khan is set to perform on the IIFA stage. The actor shared a glimpse of his performance on his social media.

Take a look below