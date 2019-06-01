Acclaimed Mollywood actor Vinayakan is facing a brutal attack on social media after he criticised the BJP and RSS and their agendas. In a recent interaction with media, Vinayakan remarked that RSS agendas will not work in Kerala and made it clear that the recent election results, including the fatal fall of CPI(M) in the state, shocked him.

The comments made by Vinayakan soon went viral on online platforms, and Sangh Parivar supporters started attacking the actor by posting outrageous comments on the actor's Facebook page. Some people even made racist comments on the actor, and they even added that Vinayakan is now acting as Pinarayi Vijayan's puppet.

Some social media users claimed that Vinayakan is making all these comments as a part of his appeasement policy to obtain the state award in the best actor category. In the meantime, CPI(M) workers have come forward to support the actor, and they have started arguing that Vinayakan is an actor who is daring enough to open up his opinions in front of the public without any hesitation.

Left front supporters also alleged that BJP led central government and their supporters are trying to kill the freedom of expression in the country.

Vinayakan is currently awaiting the release of his new movie 'Thottappan' directed by Shanavas K Bhavakutty who has previously made the acclaimed flick 'Kismat'. The film is based on a novel written by Francis Noronha, and it will feature an emotional story of a father and daughter. The teaser of the movie was released recently, and it has racked up positive responses from audiences and critics alike.

Apart from 'Thottappan', Vinayakan is also playing a crucial role in the movie 'Trance' directed by Anwar Rasheed. The film has Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, while the supporting star cast includes Baiju, Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir and Sreenath Bhasi. The film's cinematography is handled by acclaimed cinematographer and director Amal Neerad.