The wait is finally over and the much-anticipated 2019 Lok Sabha election results will be declared on Thursday, May 23. In Kerala, the main battle is between UDF led by the Indian National Congress and LDF led by CPI(M). Surprisingly, BJP is also making their presence felt in Kerala this time, and several exit polls have predicted that the ruling party will open their first ever Lok Sabha seat this year in the state.

Apart from the News 18 exit poll, most of the media outlets have predicted UDF's triumph in the state. Most of the news channels revealed that UDF may win as many as 17 out of the 20 seats, while LDF will manage 3-4 seats this time.

