Kerala Police have booked a case against popular Mollywood actor Sreenath Bhasi for allegedly abusing a woman journalist working with Behindwoods.

According to local media reports, the actor was attending an interview with the Behindwoods journalist for the promotion of a new movie named 'Chattambi'.

During the interview, Sreenath Bhasi became irked, and he allegedly hurled abuses at the female journalist.

Behindwoods crew alleged that Sreenath Bhasi ordered to switch off the camera, and later he verbally abused the crew.

The online media portal has now demanded that Sreenath Bhasi apologizes for his behavior.

It should be noted that Sreenath Bhasi was previously involved in a similar incident during a radio show. During that show, the actor hurled abuses at the Radio Jockey for apparently no reason.

Meanwhile, Sreenath Bhasi dismissed the allegations made against him and revealed that he did not abuse the journalist.

"I did not commit any mistakes. As a common man, I replied as the journalist tried to insult me. I have not hurled any abuses," said Sreenath Bhasi, Manorama Online reported.

A few months back, a controversy erupted when Sreenath Bhasi, after accepting the money, failed to attend the inauguration of a football turf.