Director Madhu C Narayanan's Malayalam movie Kumbalangi Nights starring Sreenath Bhasi, Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Fahadh Faasil and Ramesh Thilak, has got good reviews from the audience.

Kumbalangi Nights is a comedy-drama film which has been written by Syam Pushkaran. Fahadh Faasil has jointly produced it with Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran. The movie has received a U certificate from the censor board and has a runtime of 2.15 hours.

Kumbalangi Nights story: The film revolves around four brothers who share a love-hate relationship. Franky's elder brothers Saji, Bobby and Bony lead a messed up life with their downright arrogance, differences and disagreements with each other. Each one deals with the struggle of his own. Their relationship progresses to another level when Saji, Bony, and Franky decide to help Bobby stand by his love. Franky's wish for a beautiful home cuddles hope.

Vijay George‏ @vijaygeorge4u

#KumbalangiNights is terrific Not many films have moved me like this gem during recent times. Don't miss this one

Malayalam BoxOffice‏ @malyalammovieBO

#KumbalangiNights very good 1st half Simple feel good movie so far, well supported by excellent performance Songs & Bgm Outstanding Soubin

Forum Keralam (FK)‏ @Forumkeralam1

#KumbalangiNights Interval The film follows the tried and tested feel good format that you are used to in the gangs earlier movies as well What works here again is the lead cast who are at their best and look natural Good so far Characters full of life, lovely visuals, soothing music, natural performances, The team ticks all the usual Necessary boxes to deliver an impressive show which is sure to earn critical and commercial acclaims. #KumbalangiNights The film is packed with superb performances from the lead cast Soubin was brilliant Shane Nigam Fahad had unique character and he was at brilliant best towards the tail end portions Anna Ben - Adorable #KumbalangiNights

Film Trackers‏ @FilmTrackers

Watched #Kumbalanginights : out and out realistic movie feel good making,very good music,excellent performances from all lead cast (Personal favorite #ShaneNigam ) all the parts of the movie is pure if you are a realistic type movie lover then go and watch it ✌3.75/5