Popular Mollywood actor Shashi Kalinga passed away on Tuesday, April 07. The actor was battling liver illness for the past few years, and he was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

An acclaimed theater artist who made his presence felt in Mollywood

Shashi Kalinga initially started his career as a theater artist where he received widespread critical acclaim for his impeccable acting skills. Shashi's theatrical career spanned for more than two decades, and he played crucial roles in more than 500 plays.

It was acclaimed Mollywood filmmaker Ranjith who identified his talent and gave him a break in Malayalam cinema. In Ranjith's Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Kadha' Shashi Kalinga immortalized the role of Deputy Superindent of Police Mohan Manalath, and he received critical appraisal for this performance.

In 2011, he portrayed a crucial role in Mammootty's Pranchiettan and the Saint directed by Ranjith. Shashi's performance of Eyyappan in Pranchiettan and the Saint made him a popular figure in Mollywood, and it helped him to fetch more roles in the industry.

Notable movies of Shashi Kalinga

Apart from movies directed by Ranjith, Shashi Kalinga also enacted some noted roles in movies like Amar Akbar Anthony, Amen, Aadaminte Makan Abu, Njan Samvidhanam Cheyyum, Pulimurugan, Kasaba, 32aam adhyayam 23aam vaakyam , Vellimoonga, and Jilebi.

Shashi Kalinga's last release was 'Kuttimama' where he shared screen space with Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan. The actor was also working in a TV serial named 'Kayamkulam Kochunniyude Makan'.

Shashi Kalinga is survived by his wife Prabhavati. Due to coronavirus scare, the cremation ceremony of Shashi will be conducted by following all protocols suggested by the state health department. Credible sources to the actor reveal that only family members will attend the cremation ceremony which will happen today. As per the latest updates, the cremation ceremony will be conducted after 01.00 PM today.