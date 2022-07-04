When it comes to wedding jewelry, engagement rings certainly take the most attention. However, a ring is not the only thing that you need to express your love and commitment to your partner. A wedding band is a significant part of your ring aesthetic - not to mention these components are a persistent indicator of your love and affection.

From selecting a metal to choosing embellishments or engraving and purchasing the band is quite a big deal. You have to collect your thoughts and invest your time and money effectively. To help you out with this process, below, we have mentioned everything you need to know about wedding bands.

Why Moissanite Wedding Bands?

When it comes to wedding bands, the biggest tip is to use your engagement ring as a guide. If you have a moissanite wedding ring, it would be best to buy a moissanite wedding band. Moissanite bands can even go with diamond rings because these two gemstones are remarkably similar.

We recommend going with a moissanite band because they offer more brilliance and gemstone fire and won't cost you a fortune. Furthermore, moissanite scores a 9.25 on the Mohs scale, making it one of the hardest gemstones available out there. So, you don't even have to worry about the durability of your product.

Type of Moissanite Bands

Once you are set on buying a moissanite band, it's time to pick a type. For this approach, you can go to "MoissaniteCo." This company has an excellent collection of moissanite wedding bands that won't leave you broke.

Here are some of the most popular types of wedding bands available at Moissanite Co:

Stackable Band

On top of our list, we have stackable wedding bands. The stackable bands available at Moissanite Co. are thin bands that can easily stack on each other to provide an eye-catching design. They offer numerous stackable bands: some interlock while others roam freely.

Anniversary Band

Luckily, there are no rules for when you can receive or give an anniversary band. While some couples give anniversary bands at their milestone anniversaries, such as 10th, 15th, 29th, and so on, others prefer to give bands to their partner to celebrate alternative years. So, if your anniversary is coming soon, just pick a moissanite anniversary band to surprise your other half.

Eternity Band

The Moissanite Co. also offers eternity bands. The moissanite eternity band is a twinkling celebration of forever, with moissanite in a never-ending circle around the finger, indicating your endless love for your partner. These bands are a perfect symbol of your wedding vows and a way to express your eternal love.

Plain band

Unlike its name, a moissanite plain band has quite a deep meaning. These bands are closely tied in with the representation of its shape – a completely round circle. The plain bands offered by Moissanite Co. are used as a metaphor for concepts of timelessness, eternity, infinity, the self, perfection, wholeness, and totality.

Men's Band

For a groom, a wedding is not all about giving. Traditionally speaking, a bride-to-be or her family purchases the groom-to-be's wedding band. The most important thing to consider while buying a men's wedding band is metal.

Moissanite Co. provides men's wedding bands with different metals, including silver, titanium, tungsten, palladium, platinum, and gold. Remember, each metal has its own strengths and weaknesses. So, invest your time and pick a metal according to your partner's lifestyle and personality.

The Significance of a Wedding Band

Why do you need a wedding band? Well, your wedding vows are a declaration that you have made an unshakable commitment. A wedding band is a component that you use to personify your commitment in front of your loved ones and community.

Your wedding day is certainly the happiest day of your life that will offer lasting memories. A wedding band on your finger is a physical reminder of those memories. Furthermore, a wedding band also represents your personality and lifestyle.