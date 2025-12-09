Lately, we have been witnessing a disturbing rise in incidents involving celebrities during live stage performances, from unforeseen accidents and bizarre fan moments to serious security breaches. These repeated lapses have become a major cause of concern, especially as clips from such incidents go viral and leave audiences shocked and upset.

Over the last two days alone, two shocking incidents have surfaced online. One involved singer Kanika Kapoor, who was inappropriately touched and groped by a fan mid-performance. The other involved popular singer Mohit Chauhan, who suffered a fall during his stage show at AIIMS Bhopal.

Mohit Chauhan falls from the stage

A viral video circulating online shows Mohit Chauhan performing the popular track "Nadaan Parindey" from Rockstar at AIIMS Bhopal. While walking and interacting with fans, Mohit tripped over something and fell off the stage. The crew immediately rushed to his aid to ensure he was unharmed. Thankfully, he sustained no injuries. Mohit quickly got back on his feet, climbed onto the stage again, and resumed his performance, showcasing his professionalism and calm composure.

Mohit Chauhan's team has not yet released an official statement addressing the fall.

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor groped on stage

Another disturbing incident took place at the MeGong Festival on Sunday night, where Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was groped on stage during her performance. The incident occurred when a fan suddenly rushed towards her and attempted to lift her in the middle of her act. The shocking breach of security left the crowd stunned.

However, her security team came and dragged him off the stage. There are no confirmed reports yet on any legal action taken in the matter. However, the incident has sparked widespread outrage online, with fans demanding stricter safety protocols for artists performing at large public events.

The disturbing incident comes shortly after Kanika made headlines for revealing the harsh realities of singers' earnings in Bollywood. In a conversation with Uorfi Javed, Kapoor claimed that playback singers are shockingly underpaid, sharing that she has been given as little as Rs 101 for projects in the past. She alleged that even some of India's greatest singers do not receive proper compensation, royalties or publishing rights for their biggest hits.

"Singers don't really get paid. I can show you all the contracts, we get Rs 101," she said.

She added, "As long as your voice works and you can perform, you'll earn. If something happens tomorrow, there is no pension plan for singers.."