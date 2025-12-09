Veteran actress Rekha, who is known for her poised and graceful demeanour and is often seen greeting paps and media with love and admiration, faced flak on Monday for her behaviour. Several photos and videos of Rekha at the airport with her team went viral. However, the veteran actor was trolled for pushing a fan, which shocked fans and paps.

Rekha pushes fan aside, declines selfie

On Monday morning, Rekha, along with her team, was papped at the Mumbai airport, where she was seemingly rushing toward her car. A fan approached her for a selfie, but she pushed the fan and started to walk faster.

The video quickly surfaced on social media, and netizens slammed her, calling her "Jaya Bachchan 2.0." However, she greeted paps with a smile, posed briefly, and waved.

For the airport look, Rekha was dressed casually in a white top, black trousers, and a matching black shrug. She was also seen flaunting her sindoor.

Netizens then began comparing her to Jaya Bachchan, who is also often seen refusing photos with fans and declining to pose for the paparazzi.

Another wrote, "I feel bad for the woman... what was so difficult about spending a few seconds for someone who considers you their fan?"

While another added, "There was no need to push that lady."

Rekha attended the 2025 Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. She made a rare appearance at the screening of the newly restored 4K version of the 1981 classic Umrao Jaan. She looked stunning in an elegant ivory and gold silk saree as she posed with the film's director, Muzaffar Ali, at the screening.