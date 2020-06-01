Mohena Kumari, who is known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has confirmed that she has contracted coronavirus.

Apart from the actress, who belongs to a royal family and had got married to Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj's son Suyyesh Rawat in October last year, seven members of her family have also been tested positive for coronavirus. This includes her mother-in-law, her sister-in-law along with her 5-year-old son. She also said that her family is doing good even in this tense situation.

"Yes, the news is true, seven from our family have been tested positive for COVID-19, but we are doing fine now. Right now we are in the hospital. My brother-in-law's latest report has come negative so he's fine now. There are people too who have been infected but they are from the sanstha. We had very mild symptoms and we thought it must be because of the change in weather. But nobody has any kind of major symptom. Coronavirus is such that it spreads like a wild fire. First my mother-in-law got it but her symptoms were so mild that we couldn't figure it out. It is our second day in the hospital, everyone is showing improvement and we will be fine soon. We are in quarantine now and getting our treatment done," Mohena Kumari told TOI.

She further added, "We all are doing good and safe. I feel we are fortunate enough to have the facilities. There are poor people, especially the migrants who are suffering. There are so many who have been tested positive and don't get proper treatment or beds in hospitals. I also feel lucky that my father-in-law has been doing so much to help the migrants through his sanstha. We are trying to help them in the best possible way. We will humbly deal with this."