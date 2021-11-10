Actor Mohanlal's upcoming Malayalam film with director Vysakh has been titled 'Monster'. The actor plays a character called Lucky Singh in the film.

Releasing the title and first look poster on his timeline on Twitter, Mohanlal said, "Unveiling the Title and First Look of my new movie 'Monster' directed by Vysakh, scripted by Udaykrishna and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The movie starts rolling today!"

With music by Deepak Dev and cinematography by Satheesh Kurup, he film has Vysakh who had directed Mohanlal's earlier film, 'Puli Murugan' that went on to become a blockbuster. In fact, 'Puli Murugan' became the first Malayalam film to make Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Another interesting fact about 'Monster' is that it has been scripted by writer Uday Krishna, who penned 'Puli Murugan'.

The OTT release of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's blockbuster film 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea', directed by ace filmmaker Priyadarshan, has hit a roadblock as Kerala Minister for Films Saji Cherian insisted that films should be released in theatres first.

Cherian said that the OTT aspect was thought of when the movie halls were closed and the government is of the firm view that films should first be released in theatres and he expects the same with 'Marakkar'.

Mohanlal, known for his flexibility and adaptability to any character, plays the key role of Marakkar.