Mohanlal no doubt is one of the biggest stars in the country and the Malayalam cinema. With a huge contribution to India's cinema, he also has a huge fan base who love him for his roles and his personality. On his birthday, many recall the mark he has left on the industry.

As Mohanlal turns 60, 500 fans of the Malayalam superstar pledged their organs for donation. The gesture has received an enormous shout out from health minister KK Shailaja who opined that Mohanlal has always helped the ministry.

500 fans pledge organs on Mohanlal's birthday

Mohanlal is on one of Malayalam cinema's biggest stars, who has attained the status of one of India's greatest actors. With the roles he has done, he has found a space in the hearts of the people. Now, his fans showed their love for the superstar by pledging their organs to the Kerala health ministry's Mrithsanjivini programme.

Thiruvinanthapuram District Mohanlal Fans Association came together for the star's 60th birthday and pledged their organs for the Kerala state's cause. The state's health minister KK Shailaja called touted this a noble act. She recalled that Mohanlal had always supported the ministry with their campaigns.

She said, "He (Lal) has always been part and parcel of our department. In 2017 when there was a spread of diphtheria, he came forward and acted in a short campaign film on why the vaccines should be taken. He is our brand ambassador of 'Mrithasanjivini' programme and this act of the fans of his is worth appreciating." KK Shailaja often calls Mohanlal, 'Lalettan' considering him a dear friend.

The actor is at his Chennai residence during the lockdown and was wished by many of his friends across industries. Mammootty often considered his on-screen rival also wished him on his birthday with a heartwarming video. So did the Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.