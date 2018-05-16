Mohanlal, the all-time romantic hero of Malayalam cinema, presented an amorous gift to his life partner Sujithra to celebrate their 30 years of togetherness. On the occasion, Mohanlal has sung the old Malayalam romantic song 'Chandhanathil Kadanjeduthoru Sundhari Pushpam Nee" (admiring the beauty of a woman) during the wedding anniversary function as guitarist Charles Antony strummed to the tune.

The video of the veteran actor singing has hit the internet and gone viral within hours. He received an overwhelming love and affection from the fans, who filled the Internet with warm wishes.

Mohanlal entered wedlock with Sujithra, daughter of Tamil film producer and actor K.Balaji, on April 28, 1988. The couple is blessed with two children — son Pranav and daughter Vismaya. Pranav debuted as hero in Mollywood with the movie 'Aadhi'.

Mohanlal and Sujithra along with their son Pranav recently appeared together to celebrate the success of Aadhi's 100 days run in theatres. Sujithra said she was proud to be associated with film personalities in her life.

Though he started off as a villain in Manjil Virinja Pookkal (Lit: Flowers that bloomed in the Snow), Mohanlal, over the years, came to be known as a romantic and family hero. Recently, a movie named after him, 'Mohanlal', portrayed Manju Warrier as his diehard fan. The makers of the movie aimed to bank on Lalettan's stardom.

It's been over four decades since Mohanlal had begun entertaining the audience on silver screen, nevertheless, the moviegoers still throng the theatres when a new flick of his hits the screens. He has a long list of movies awaiting release this year as well.

V. A Shrikumar Menon's Odiyan and Ajay Varma's Neerali are the two of his major movies to be released soon. The young actor Prithwi Raj's directorial debut Lucifer's first look motion poster was released and Ranjith's yet-to-be-titled movie that went on floors in the UK are the other big projects in his kitty now.