Drishyam directed by Jittu Joseph was one such film that raised the bar for Malayalam cinema all across the globe. The film had set a benchmark for itself and Mohanlal's performance was the main highlight of the film. The stunning BGM and cinematography was the racy screenplay had kept the audience glued to their seats.

It was reported earlier that the director Jittu Joseph will be making the sequel of Drishyam with Mohanlal in the lead, Usually, sequels in Malayalam cinema, do not tend to do as well as the original.

The director is in fact had started shooting the Mohanlal-starrer in August. It is the sequel to one of the most successful Malayalam films in history. Not only did Drishyam set the box office on fire in 2013 it was the first Malayalam film to collect Rs. 50 crore in the box office. The film was also remade in more languages than any other Indian film ever was. Besides Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu, it was adapted for films in two foreign languages, Chinese and Sinhalese.

The latest information from M town is that Mohanlal is all set to unveil the first look of Drishyam 2 on Christmas. Drishyam 2 might get a grand theatrical release in the first half of 2021. Anil Johnson has composed the songs and original score for the movie. Drishyam 2 is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.